Russia intends to push for investigation of explosions at Nord Stream
The Russian Federation intends to push for an international investigation of the explosions at Nord Streams, BelTA informs.
According to Dmitry Polyanski, Russia plans to achieve an international investigation of the two sabotage on the Russian gas pipelines. At the same time, he points out that it is important that the investigation is followed by punishment for those who have committed these crimes. Dmitry Polyanski emphasized that it's unacceptable that such blatant crimes remained unpunished.
Explosions at the Russian gas pipelines "Nord Stream 1" and "Nord Stream 2" occurred on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden have not ruled out the possibility that it could have been a deliberate sabotage. Later, U.S. journalist Seymour Hersh released an investigation that suggests explosive devices were planted under the Nord Streams last June under the cover of the Baltops exercise. According to his information, this was done by U.S. Navy divers with the support of experts from Norway.
