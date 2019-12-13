Russia intends to push for investigation of explosions at Nord Stream

The Russian Federation intends to push for an international investigation of the explosions at Nord Streams, BelTA informs.

According to Dmitry Polyanski, Russia plans to achieve an international investigation of the two sabotage on the Russian gas pipelines. At the same time, he points out that it is important that the investigation is followed by punishment for those who have committed these crimes. Dmitry Polyanski emphasized that it's unacceptable that such blatant crimes remained unpunished.