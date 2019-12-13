3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Russia to feed poorest countries without the grain deal
Russia will supply grain to needy countries without the grain deal and at prices much lower than those offered by Europe. This was stated by the Russian Grain Union.
According to analysts, Ukraine's wheat export potential will now drop by almost 40% and the country will no longer be able to enter the world market. Moreover, Kiev's European neighbors have also imposed sanctions on Ukrainian products.
And now for reference: last season, Russia seriously increased its grain exports. For example, the supplied to Bangladesh rose almost 6 times and to Tunisia 14 times
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All