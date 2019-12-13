EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Russia to feed poorest countries without the grain deal

Russia will supply grain to needy countries without the grain deal and at prices much lower than those offered by Europe. This was stated by the Russian Grain Union.

According to analysts, Ukraine's wheat export potential will now drop by almost 40% and the country will no longer be able to enter the world market. Moreover, Kiev's European neighbors have also imposed sanctions on Ukrainian products.

And now for reference: last season, Russia seriously increased its grain exports. For example, the supplied to Bangladesh rose almost 6 times and to Tunisia 14 times

