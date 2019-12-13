Russia calls on Western countries to stop viewing space as arena of possible conflict

Russia calls on Western countries to stop considering space as an arena of possible conflict. Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry Konstantin Vorontsov reported that at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.



He added that Russia is introducing a resolution of no first placement of weapons in outer space for consideration by the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, which deals with arms control. "We call on all states to join the initiative on no first placement of first weapons in the outer space. The Russian Federation is submitting for consideration by the First Committee draft resolutions of the UN General Assembly on no first placement of weapons in the outer space, on transparency and confidence-building measures in outer space activities," he said, adding that about 30 countries have already bilaterally supported Russia's initiative on no first placement of weapons in the outer space.



If the First Committee approves the resolution following its work in the coming weeks, it will be put to a vote in the UN General Assembly before the end of the year.



