EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Russia becomes major supplier of gold to UAE in 2022

Russia has become the main supplier of gold for the United Arab Emirates. Last year, the Middle Eastern state imported 96.4 tons of the Russian precious metal, which is 15 times more than in 2021. In addition, it is about a third of Russia's annual production, Bloomberg writes.

In general, the Emirates ranked first among the countries of the Arab world in terms of trade turnover with Russia - the figure for 2022 increased by almost 70 percent and reached a record $9 billion.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All