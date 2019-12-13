Russia demands from Germany to recognize the blockade of Leningrad as an act of genocide

Russia has demanded that Germany recognize the siege of Leningrad and other crimes of the Third Reich as acts of genocide against the Soviet people. The official Moscow transferred the corresponding note to the foreign Ministry of the FRG. Until now, Germany has rejected the possibility of such recognition. Berlin did not deny that the Nazis committed numerous crimes on the territory of the USSR, but refused to consider it genocide. Only the systematic extermination of Jews is recognized by the Germans as such. This is the first time that Russia has demanded that Germany restore historical justice so expressly and unambiguously.