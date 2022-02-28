Russia closes its skies to planes from 36 countries

The sanctions war continues. In response to the actions of the European and other governments, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has banned access to its airspace for planes from 36 countries! Among them are not only EU states, but also, for example, Canada and Albania. The aviation blockade does not use the most dignified means: for example, yesterday a plane was returned to Moscow, which was on its way to New York and almost reached the shores of North America. Many fundamental principles of aviation security have obviously been violated here.