Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council for August 11 in connection with Ukraine's shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.



"Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting for the afternoon of August 11 in connection with the Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia NPP in recent days and their possible catastrophic consequences," a source at the Russian postal mission to the United Nations said.



According to another source, the Russian side would like to see IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi as a speaker, who has expressed concern and called for an end to the shelling of the nuclear power plant at all costs.



Later, information about holding a meeting of the UN Security Council on August 11 was confirmed by First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky.



Zaporizhzhya NPP is the largest power plant in Europe, which generates a quarter of all electricity in Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repeatedly attacked the plant. As the civil-military administration of Energodar warned, damage to the power unit threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of people not only in Ukraine but also in Europe and even Asia. In the event of a man-made catastrophe, Nikopol, Zaporizhzhia, and Krivoy Rog, as well as most of the western regions of Ukraine, would be the first to be within the radius of radiation damage.



