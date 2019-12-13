Russian mission to the Moon launched from Vostochny Cosmodrome

The first in the history of modern Russia interplanetary automatic station "Luna-25" went to the South Pole of the Earth's satellite from the Vostochny cosmodrome. The main task of the mission is to practice soft landing technology and resource exploration. The plans are broad and ambitious.

If, of course, if the water is discovered, then very serious prospects for the industrial use of the Moon will open up, prospects for the construction of a lunar base will open up. This is a very ambitious and serious task, which will require the development of new technologies to ensure life on the Moon. I think that in the future the Moon will be a launching pad for exploration of deep space and distant planets.