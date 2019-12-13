3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Russian paratroopers foil attempted breakthrough by Ukrainian units to LNR
Russian paratroopers prevented an attempt to break through the Ukrainian armed forces units at the line of contact in the LNR, sb.by writes.
The commander of the Russian unit with the call sign "Samara" told the agency the details of the incident.
"Today, the Ukrofascists made another attempt to approach our front line, but thanks to reconnaissance both from observation posts and from the air, the enemy was detected at the approach," he said.
According to him, Russian paratroopers used mortars and other weapons in the attack. After that, the Ukrainian servicemen scattered in the woods, but their location was identified from the air.
The Ukrainian military made daily attempts to get closer to the Russian positions. However, as the commander stressed, thanks to good reconnaissance on the Russian side they are not able to do so.
