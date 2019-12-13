3.40 RUB
Russian air defense systems shot down 25 Ukrainian drones in a day
On August 13, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian air defense systems shot down 25 Ukrainian drones and eight HIMARS MLRS shells over the past day, RIA Novosti writes.
"Air defense means intercepted eight HIMARS multiple rocket launchers during the day," the report said.
In addition, over the day Russian air defense shot down 25 Ukrainian drones in the DNR, LNR and Zaporozhye Кegion.
In total, 458 Ukrainian military aircraft, 246 helicopters, 5708 unmanned aerial vehicles, 429 anti-aircraft missile systems, 11,274 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1144 multiple rocket launchers, 5862 field artillery and mortars, as well as 12,207 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special operation.
