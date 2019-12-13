Russian air defense systems shot down 25 Ukrainian drones in a day

On August 13, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian air defense systems shot down 25 Ukrainian drones and eight HIMARS MLRS shells over the past day, RIA Novosti writes.

"Air defense means intercepted eight HIMARS multiple rocket launchers during the day," the report said.

In addition, over the day Russian air defense shot down 25 Ukrainian drones in the DNR, LNR and Zaporozhye Кegion.