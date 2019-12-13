Russian cosmonaut returns to ISS ahead of schedule - what happened?

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev completed his spacewalk ahead of schedule due to problems he had with his space suit, Sputnik reports, citing the Roscosmos press service.



The problem became clear from the broadcast of the spacewalk. Roscosmos specified that currently Artemyev is in no danger, he is in the airlock of the ISS, where he is connected to the power supply of the station. The situation is controlled by the Mission Control Center near Moscow.



