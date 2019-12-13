RTL: clinic in Bavaria refuses to accept Belarusians and Russians

Racism prevailed over the Hippocratic oath at a clinic in Germany. Representatives of Bavarian medical institutions in Munich refused to accept citizens of Belarus and Russia because of the events in Ukraine. This was reported by a local TV channel. Now the right to medical care in this clinic depends on ethnicity. Such a high-profile decision caused a wave of criticism in social networks. Thousands of users saw it as a manifestation of racism. The clinic had to issue an official apology. However, whether the discrediting decision will be reversed is not yet known.