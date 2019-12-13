EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

RTL: clinic in Bavaria refuses to accept Belarusians and Russians

Racism prevailed over the Hippocratic oath at a clinic in Germany. Representatives of Bavarian medical institutions in Munich refused to accept citizens of Belarus and Russia because of the events in Ukraine. This was reported by a local TV channel. Now the right to medical care in this clinic depends on ethnicity. Such a high-profile decision caused a wave of criticism in social networks. Thousands of users saw it as a manifestation of racism. The clinic had to issue an official apology. However, whether the discrediting decision will be reversed is not yet known.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All