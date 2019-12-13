3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
RTL: clinic in Bavaria refuses to accept Belarusians and Russians
Racism prevailed over the Hippocratic oath at a clinic in Germany. Representatives of Bavarian medical institutions in Munich refused to accept citizens of Belarus and Russia because of the events in Ukraine. This was reported by a local TV channel. Now the right to medical care in this clinic depends on ethnicity. Such a high-profile decision caused a wave of criticism in social networks. Thousands of users saw it as a manifestation of racism. The clinic had to issue an official apology. However, whether the discrediting decision will be reversed is not yet known.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All