Rubio: A diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine remains elusive for now

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that achieving a diplomatic settlement to the conflict in Ukraine remains difficult, TASS reports.

"We are ready to facilitate a settlement and continue to explore any opportunities for a diplomatic resolution. We believe this would be beneficial for both Russia and Ukraine, but for now, it appears difficult to achieve," he said in an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

The American diplomat believes the conflict has reached a stalemate. "There are two ways to break a strategic deadlock: through a diplomatic settlement or through an escalation by one or both sides that goes beyond the scope of the original conflict. Right now, there appear to be no prospects for a diplomatic settlement," Rubio noted, adding that Washington remains ready to play a constructive role in the negotiation process.