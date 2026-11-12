Rubio and Wang Yi Support Peace and Nuclear Disarmament Talks with Russia

According to TASS, citing the US State Department press service, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed during a telephone conversation that potential high-level talks with Russia are important, particularly on peace and nuclear arms reduction.

"They [Rubio and Wang Yi – BelTA] agreed on the importance of holding constructive talks at the leader's level to advance goals such as peace and denuclearization, including within the framework of any potential trilateral leaders' meeting with Russia," the department's statement reads.

Rubio and Wang Yi also discussed the APEC summit, which will be held in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19, and the G20 summit, which will be held near Miami on December 14 and 15. Furthermore, the parties touched on "bilateral commitments at the leader's level to maintain constructive relations of strategic stability based on respect, fairness, and reciprocity."