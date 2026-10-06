Rubio: Ukraine’s NATO Membership Is Not on the Agenda
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukraine’s membership in NATO is not on the agenda. The focus is a possible resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. The US secretary of state made the point again. Marco Rubio cited the need to build a measure of consensus, adding that the United States wants to play a constructive role in a Ukrainian settlement and is following the dynamics.
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had also said repeatedly that the possibility of Ukraine joining the alliance is not under consideration.