Ruginienė Rejects Her Former Colleague's Statements about Imminent Resumption of Dialogue with Minsk

The Lithuanian Prime Minister announced how the country will spend the EU defense loan allocated the day before. The majority of the €6.5 billion will be used to strengthen air defenses.

Meanwhile, Lithuania is planning to defend itself not only against weather balloons, but also against Belarusian and Russian diesel fuel: the government has banned entry of vehicles with more than 200 liters of fuel in their tanks. This measure will certainly impact the number of trucks choosing Lithuania for logistics transit.

Notably, Prime Minister Ruginienė has also decided to comment on the statement of her retired colleague: he believes that Lithuania is actively moving toward resuming dialogue with Minsk.