Fading enthusiasm in the eyes of European politicians is due to the gradual realization of what is happening. The Ukrainian crisis with an easy progressive transfer of the burden to the shoulders of the Eurourocrats. The promise to share Russia's wealth is not going to come true. The anticipation of the final credits pushes the performers to revelations. They are frantically looking for someone on whom to shift the responsibility for tens of thousands of lives and trampled statehood. The head of the faction "Servant of the People" during an interview admitted to the complete external management of Ukrainian officials.

Vladimir Putin publicly demonstrated the Istanbul Treaty, not just an agreement, but a document that had already been initialed. That is, the Ukrainian side at the level of the delegation agreed on all the points and put their signatures. The only thing that remained was ratification in parliament and signing at the level of heads of state. There was only one key requirement.

Davyd Arakhamya, Ukrainian politician:

They were ready to end the war if we would take neutrality like Finland once did, and give guarantees that we would not join NATO. Everything else was cosmetic and political seasoning. When we came back from Istanbul, Boris Johnson came to Kiev and said that we will not sign anything with them at all and we will go to war.”

This sounds like a heartfelt confession, especially if we understand the dates and events that took place after the Istanbul talks. The delegations met in Turkey on March 29, and the very next day Russian troops began to withdraw from the suburbs of the Ukrainian capital. They were not knocked out or forced to flee, the military withdrew from their positions in an organized manner. Obviously, this was part of the Istanbul agreements. A practical gesture of goodwill, demonstrating the seriousness of intentions. On March 31, the liberation of Bucha was cheerfully reported by Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk. Without any emphasis. At the same time, the next day the British edition of the BBC started trumpeting to the whole world about the atrocities of Russian troops in Bucha. Why exactly the British edition was in the right place and at the right time, Arahamiya kindly told us. Alexander Lukashenko had already warned about the role of the British in this April Fool's play.