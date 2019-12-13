No citizenship and medical aid, throwing stones to kids - who stands behind Russophobia in EU?

Latvia and Estonia will stop issuing residence permits and employment visas to Belarusians and Russians... In addition, the Saeima of Latvia approved the conceptual amendments to the Nationality Law. Those, who support Russia, are proposed to be deprived of it.

Anastasiya Benedisyukabout Russophobic sentiments in the Baltic States and elsewhere.

The story of attack on a Riga cafe and the glass door broken could have remained just a line in the summary of Latvian police but for the two facts!

First, this is the only cafe in Riga with a Russian name - “Leningrad”. Second, it is located next to the reception point for Ukrainian refugees. As a curtsey to the latter, a poster with Zelensky and a rebranding proposal “Zelenskygrad” were displayed.

The people in Riga who know the circumstances doubt that the broken glass in a cafe is simply a ruffianly behavior.

As well as the crimes against peace, humanity and genocide. In fact, the truth is: “if you do not condemn Russia, hand over your passport”! The amendments are urgent. So far, we are talking about the deprivation of citizenship for those who have... two of them. The document has to be passed in the second reading and be signed by the President of Latvia.

Some innovators offer not to stop - and “expel from the country” for pro-Russian views.

If we don't want to end up like in Bucha, we have to put an end to tolerance.“ The position of Latvia should be that there is no place in our country for those who support Russia in Ukraine (only in prison or in insane asylum). The deprivation of nationality must be linked to expulsion and this must be done. Saulvedis Varpins, attorney at law, former investigator and prosecutor (Latvia)

We are ready to apply special types of punishment, including for posting on social networks.

The harassment of Russians is not something new for the Baltic States! But lately, it has tuned into a separate kind of mockery, including over the memory... May 9 is called the holiday of the aggressor countries there, all festive events have been canceled. And those who are still going to celebrate it, will probably be deprived of citizenship:

“My grandfather, a Latvian red shooter, died in the assault at 1944, my mother was in the concentration camp. And it was this detestable Russian, Soldier, whome you hate so much, who freed my mother!“

From the latest news... Latvia proposes to call May 9 the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Russian Military Operation in Ukraine. And children are actively engaged in all this!

“If you think you've seen everything, believe me - no! Latvian schools have launched questionnaires testing the loyalty to the Latvian regime. My friends, this is not just evil. This is hell that must be stopped!“

In the questionnaire, schoolchildren are asked:“Do you understand what is happening in Ukraine now? “ Answer options: “Russian “special operation” in Ukraine”, “War, but Ukraine is to blame”, “The war unleashed by Russia”, “I do not understand, because there are different opinions“. And it is clear here that these are parents, who are checked through children. They are outraged!

“These are children. They see differently, they live differently. Children should not be involved in geopolitical issues.”

Moreover, Latvian schoolchildren will not be allowed to attend Belarusian and Russian academic competitions.

Something similar is happening in Portugal now. The coordinator of the Russian school in the town of Albufeira is sounding an alarm there, as threats are coming to them.

“The comments on our page are like this: we'll skin them, it's time to buy an axe, there's a lot of work to be done. We even had to call the police and put a patrol outside our school.”

Another child in Lisbon was stoned for his origin...

More than 380 crimes against people of Russian origin have been recorded in Germany since February 24, stated the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. These are mainly insults, damage to the property, but there are also acts of violence, RIA Novosti reports.

In Germany, they break windows and cover them with paint. The London Gallery decided to rename the painting by French impressionist Degas from “Russian... to “Ukrainian Dancers”. In Europe, they refuse to render medical aid to Russians, and Russian-speaking students are expelled from universities, radicals attack Orthodox churches, and threaten truck drivers.

In Lithuania, even cars with Russian license plates are under attack. However, the driver, judging by the language, turned out a local resident. Who do they harm??? Their own people?

- What of kind of license plates are that?

- That's okay. What do you care?

- What in the world are your plates?

- What do you care?

- Why are you driving around with Russian license plates?

- Do you want to speak Russian?

- Ukrainian? Do you speak Ukrainian?

- I do speak Ukrainian. Why Russian plates?

Returning to Latvia, employees of private companies are forced to sign papers, saying “I do not support Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.”

Officers with a different opinion are urged to resign from the Latvian police...