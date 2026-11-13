Russia Agrees to European Representatives Participation in Talks on Ukraine

The Russian side has agreed to the participation of European representatives in the talks on the Ukrainian settlement. This was announced following meetings in the Kremlin.

The day before, Vladimir Putin received Trump's special envoys, Witkoff and Kushner, who are mediating the dialogue. Following the talks, progress was also announced in several areas of the consultative track.

Specifically, it was decided to continue humanitarian missions in the zone of military confrontation, following the example of Oleshky. This concerns the village of Kostyantynivka.

The parties agreed that the discussion should focus not only on peace in Ukraine, but also on a new international security architecture, without which no peace can last.

Immediately after the meeting with Putin, Trump's representatives traveled to Dublin, where they met with Zelenskyy. Discussions on the Ukrainian conflict will continue in Abu Dhabi next week.