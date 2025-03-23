In total, the Russia-Belarus Union State has allocated 125 million Russian rubles for aid to Donbass over the past three years. This funding is primarily directed towards enhancing education, with a focus on equipping educational institutions in the regions.

Dmitry Mezentsev has delivered yet another batch of humanitarian aid to the children of Donbass. The Union State has provided five colleges in the Lugansk People's Republic with equipment totaling nearly 17.5 million rubles.

Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the Lugansk People's Republic, stated:

"If we look back at history, we first saw a division of the Union, and then, I believe, we were separated into classes – the rich and the poor. To reconstruct this structure into a robust union of states, we must start with children and instill in them a sense of collectivism."