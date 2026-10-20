Russia Could Assist in Resolving U.S. - Iran Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia is prepared to help find mutually acceptable solutions to resolve the crisis that has emerged as a result of unprovoked U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran.

"We have analyzed the situation that has arisen following the unprovoked U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran, and have reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to assist in finding mutually acceptable ways to resolve this man-made crisis," Lavrov said following talks in Tehran.