The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported to Russia that Europe acknowledges that economic difficulties in the EU will prevent Armenia from compensating for its multi-billion dollar losses if it leaves the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), RIA Novosti reports.

"European institutions acknowledge that the growing economic problems in the European Union, caused by the anti-Russian sanctions policy and the obsessive desire of European bureaucrats to support the war in Ukraine, will prevent Brussels from compensating Yerevan for its billions of dollars in losses," the SVR said.

The SVR also noted that many European countries have already signaled to EU leaders their unwillingness to open their markets to goods from Armenia to the detriment of domestic producers.