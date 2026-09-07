Berlin has found itself another pastime: lobbing barbs at Russia. Germany accuses Moscow of the drone incident at Leipzig Airport even as it further poisons already strained diplomatic relations.

Yet while officials stamp out accusations, a political earthquake is approaching across Europe itself. Crimes without evidence — and the reckoning that may follow — in the “Full Europe” column.

“Russia is to blame for everything.” Repeat this new European affirmation often enough, the thinking goes, and the Old Continent’s problems will somehow resolve themselves; citizens will suddenly start living well. Or will they? The reality is that the European Union’s misfortunes are no longer attributed to Brussels’ failed strategy or the helplessness of national governments. It is an astonishingly comfortable posture: why expend effort and change course when you can simply shift the blame?

A telling example is the migration crisis in Spain’s Ceuta, now more than a month old. Nearly 10,000 irregular migrants remain in the enclave. Temporary holding centres are overflowing; streets are marked by violence and squalor. While Madrid displays complete impotence, both in private and in official statements the chaos is insistently linked to the Kremlin’s hybrid influence.

Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain:

“We know that the substance of the Supreme Court ruling was grossly distorted. Rumours and disinformation spread across social media. Criminal groups trafficking in people picked them up. They claimed that, according to the court, if you swim to Ceuta you will not be deported. That is a lie. At the end of July we saw the strongest surge of disinformation on social media. Behind it stand platforms linked to Russia, Israel and the far-right international. They always play the migration card to strike at Spain and split Europe.”

Similar absurdity is unfolding in the north of the continent. Iceland’s failed referendum — in which the population once again refused even to discuss EU membership — has, it turns out, also been the work of the Russians. It took European analysts and media only a couple of days to begin speaking of “massive cyberattacks and interference in the digital space” by Moscow. The fact that native Icelanders are simply defending their national interests and economy is, of course, set aside.

A newspaper quote:

“Preliminary analysis of the data revealed highly anomalous activity. Coordinated groups were identified that were frightening the population with an influx of Muslims through the Schengen area. Page administrators used profiles in Russian, Bulgarian and the languages of Central Asian countries — regions infinitely distant from Iceland. These accounts, which frequently employed Cyrillic, suddenly began writing exclusively about the Icelandic referendum from August onward.”

That Moscow is responsible for a string of emergencies and mysterious fires at military sites across the continent is treated as self-evident. Any incident at a plant producing drones or equipment for Ukraine’s armed forces in Poland or Germany is instantly declared “an act of sabotage by Russia.” Although investigations regularly surface inconvenient facts, Berlin moved quickly to convert its own conjectures into a sweeping diplomatic purge.

Johann Wadephul, German Foreign Minister:

“By attempting an attack in Leipzig, the Russian leadership deliberately set out to damage our already extremely tense bilateral relations still further. In coordination with the Chancellor I have ordered the following measures. The Russian Consulate General in Bonn will be closed on 18 September. The agreement governing the Russian House in Berlin is being terminated.”

European officials lined up behind Berlin and began summoning Russian representatives one after another. EU foreign-policy chief Kaja Kallas even jumped the gun, accusing Moscow before the Germans themselves had spoken. Awkward — and revealing.

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy:

“It is obvious that Russia also… well, I am now linking this directly to Russia, but let the Germans themselves state what lies behind it. And of course what we see in other countries shows that the Russians are staging more and more provocations.”

On the back of the drone and aviation panic, Ukraine’s leadership decided to enter the fray. Volodymyr Zelensky unexpectedly declared a vendetta over Leipzig. He made clear that drones would strike Russian airports in an effort to paralyse air traffic. While he stipulated that Ukrainian UAVs pose no threat to civilian aircraft, he simultaneously hinted at the opposite, remarking that there are no longer any safe places in Russian skies. Moscow replied at once and without diplomatic niceties.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:

“If this has been said aloud, it is simply a claim to state terrorism. I note that they are asking us to resume negotiations and requesting personal meetings. One does not negotiate with terrorists. That is the first point. Second: if, God forbid, such tragedies occur — we will find a way to respond. Let no one doubt it.”

Kyiv has a habit of issuing such threats precisely when the West begins to forget about Ukraine. It may be little more than a clumsy bid for attention amid a severe shortage of money and weapons that Brussels is in no hurry to replenish. It is no surprise that Zelensky is already complaining openly that the world has forgotten and written off Ukraine.

“For the last two weeks the whole world — Europe and the world that is helping us — has been on holiday. And this leaves a very unpleasant aftertaste; I cannot help sharing it. Diplomacy according to the schedule: when it is holiday, it is holiday. The fact that they are being bombed — well, we don’t know, we are on holiday,” Zelensky said.

Kyiv’s sponsors are indeed preoccupied with their own problems. European leaders are more concerned with keeping their seats as a right-wing turn approaches.

In Germany, regional elections are under way in two states where the Alternative for Germany is forecast to prevail. The party opposes the country’s impoverishment through confrontation with Moscow and a war fought to the last Ukrainian.

Jörg Urban, AfD leader in Saxony:

“Just let the men in Ukraine return home from the front — those who were forcibly mobilised and sent there. Put on the helmets yourselves, climb into the trenches yourselves and fight for what you force others to fight for in your name. Alternative for Germany is against any participation in the war and for diplomacy and peace. That is why I say: let us make these state elections a powerful signal for peace, diplomacy and friendship among nations.”

A similar political shock is approaching France, where Emmanuel Macron leaves the presidency next year and, according to every poll, yields the field to Marine Le Pen. Right-wing politicians sympathetic to Russia are also setting records in Austria and the United Kingdom. If these forces form new governments, little will remain not only of aid to Kyiv but of those who spent years fanning a fratricidal war.