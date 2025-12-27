Russia launches satellites for Belarus, Iran, and Ecuador into orbit

Russia launched spacecraft for Ecuador, Iran, and Belarus from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. The Roscosmos press service told reporters this, according to TASS.

"This launch will launch 50 spacecraft into orbit, in addition to the Aist satellites. These include scientific and technological satellites from organizations in Russia and friendly countries (Iran, Belarus, and Ecuador)," the press service said.

The Soyuz-2.1b rocket lifted off from Pad 1C of the Vostochny Cosmodrome at 4:18 PM Moscow time. It launched the Fregat upper stage into orbit, carrying Aist-2T satellites No. 1 and No. 2, as well as 50 satellites.