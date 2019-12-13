3.42 RUB
Russia may use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against Union State
Moscow reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against Russia and Belarus as a member of the Union State. This was stated by Vladimir Putin during a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on nuclear deterrence.
The Russian President specified that all these issues have been agreed upon with the Belarusian side and the President of Belarus. He noted that Russia may consider the issue of using nuclear weapons after reliable data on a massive launch of missiles and UAVs while crossing the border.
