Russia Partially Lifts Ban on Diesel Exports

The Russian government has partially lifted its ban on diesel exports, fulfilling an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, BELTA reports.

“The measure took effect on 10 October and will allow 500,000 tonnes of diesel to be supplied to the global market at this stage,” the government said.

Russian oil companies will begin arranging export contracts immediately, in coordination with the authorities, following the partial lifting of the ban.

Putin and Trump recently spoke by phone and discussed fuel supplies. Trump said they had agreed on large-scale Russian diesel deliveries to the United States and the global market, which he said could drive diesel prices down to record lows.

Trump said Russia was prepared to supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel to the United States. The U.S. Treasury Department, in turn, said it would temporarily exempt Russian diesel supplies to the global market from U.S. sanctions.