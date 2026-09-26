Preliminary results of the 2026 State Duma elections

“The result of Putin’s party was falsified. In reality it is more than one and a half times lower,” write pro-Western media, citing data from Novaya Gazeta Europe. At the same time, the theme of a new wave of mobilization in Russia after the Duma elections is being actively amplified. Major Western publications, including Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, citing sources in European security and intelligence circles, report that Russia is considering or preparing a “covert mobilization” of up to 300,000 people by the end of 2026.

Is that the case? And what should Russians actually fear? Media expert Alexander Khorovets, political commentator Artem Stroganov and political analyst Solomon Bernstein address these questions. Full details appear in the new episode of the podcast Che Za?.

A Classic Hybrid Attack

The mobilization theme did not appear before the State Duma elections by accident. It was promoted in order to exert pressure on public consciousness. The objective is straightforward: to convince voters that their ballot changes nothing and that behind it stand a rifle and a queue at the military commissariat.

This is a classic hybrid operation against public mood. The method is well-worn: first implant “learned helplessness” (“why bother voting if the result is already decided,” “you will vote and then they will send you to the ranks”), then repeat the same theses across every available platform. The purpose of the noise is to generate pessimism and redirect any protest impulse toward “any other party.”

The Kremlin’s official response to the Bloomberg report that mobilization could follow the Duma elections is unambiguous: “There are no plans to mobilize 300,000 people by the end of 2026.” Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said so on 18 September in comments to RTVI. Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, has likewise stated that mass mobilization is neither needed nor planned. Deputy chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev made the same point at the end of July: “Attempts by the enemy to spread nonsense about an impending mobilization are nothing more than a lying provocation.”

Voters Did Not Buy It

The Western narrative did not take hold. Voters trusted the authorities.

With 99.89 percent of protocols counted, United Russia received more than 58 percent of the vote, securing a constitutional majority and setting a new record for seats. “The party holds 349 mandates in the lower house — 25 more than in the previous convocation,” United Russia’s official website reported on 24 September.

Turnout exceeded 59 percent. Under conditions of intense external pressure, that figure indicates confidence in those currently in charge. People came and voted — contrary to the claim that the exercise was meaningless.

A Notable Omission

A question nevertheless arises: why does the Russian information apparatus barely use this fact as an argument? The country is at war, yet it still holds elections. The constitution functions, the procedure exists, a result has been recorded. In Ukraine, by contrast, no election campaign has even begun.

Russian media barely press the comparison. The reason is not modesty. The Western information space has been closed for years. In 2014–2015, when Donbas was under fire, voices from Donetsk and Luhansk were barely audible in the broader information field. Local tragedies — such as the “Horlivka Madonna,” a mother who shielded her child with her own body — remained inside the Russian-speaking information space. Three hundred kilometers to the west, many people did not even know the names of the cities. After the start of the special military operation, Russian outlets including RT and Rossiya Segodnya were systematically excluded from Western platforms. The remaining narrow corridor also closed. Russia’s voice in the external information space is now almost inaudible.

Artem Stroganov: When large numbers of people from Donetsk and Luhansk wrote on Facebook “we are being bombed, pay attention,” they were effectively inaudible in the overall information field. When The Kyiv Independent published an article, it was reprinted worldwide.

The resulting choice has been to stop spending resources on platforms whose algorithms suppress pro-Russian content and instead to reinforce the domestic information space in order to limit incoming propaganda. The approach can look like preaching to the converted and wasting budgets. The alternative, however, is worse. The external information space is supplied with far greater resources and professional skill. Competing on someone else’s territory is nearly impossible. The priority, therefore, is to block external messaging inside the country.

Solomon Bernstein: Playing on Western platforms according to Western rules is futile. Algorithmic censorship does not formally ban you; it simply ensures your videos receive 15, 18 or 20 views.

One Query, Different Worlds

Neural networks present a separate problem. They are now used for work, study and everyday questions. The issue is what they actually return.

Alexander Khorovets: I asked one of the major Western models how Ukrainians view their authorities. According to the latest polls, trust in Zelensky stands at 54 percent. There is no mention of “mogilization,” Territorial Recruitment Centers, or anything currently inconvenient for the Ukrainian authorities. The same query to a Chinese model produced a more detailed picture with alternative sources. The Russian GigaChat, contrary to expectations of a purely official line, offered a broad survey that included pro-Russian, extremist and even terrorist-linked material.

The asymmetry is obvious. Western models and search engines, asked about Ukrainian attitudes toward the authorities, return Wikipedia and approved sources: Zelensky’s rating is high, mobilization is not a problem, the Territorial Recruitment Centers barely exist as an issue. Chinese and Russian models produce a more mixed picture and a wider range of sources.

There is one set of facts. Versions of the truth can be packaged differently. Packaged at the cognitive level, red can become black and war can become peace.

From 1990s Businessmen to Front-Line Veterans

Perhaps the most significant outcome of the elections is the composition of the new Duma. A seat could once be purchased with money and the right connections. That practice now leads to prison. The old regional businessmen of the 1990s — thick gold chains, Grand Cherokees, later Mercedes and Brioni suits — are leaving. Different people are arriving.

At least 48 deputies are veterans of the special military operation, more than 14 percent of the seats won. Military bloggers and war correspondents are also entering. These are people who saw the front rather than reports about it. They are less skilled at parliamentary maneuvering, but they know where resources disappear, where theft occurs, and what the front actually needs. If they are placed on relevant committees — where real sectoral influence in the Duma resides — they will have a more direct channel upward.

Being a combat veteran or a prominent military blogger is not the same as practicing politics. Fighting and legislating are different skills. The change in personnel nevertheless breaks the previous pattern. The Duma is becoming less a venue for back-room deals and more a platform for people who have seen the war firsthand. Whether the new arrangement proves effective will become clearer in about a year.

Legitimacy Comes from the Voters

Elections in Russia have taken place. There was a procedure, there was turnout, there is a result. In Ukraine there are no ballot boxes; legitimacy is sought through external recognition.

The difference is not rhetorical. It is a difference in who is treated as the source of power — the electorate, or officials in Brussels and New York.