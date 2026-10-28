Russia to launch approximately 300 Starlink-like satellites into orbit by 2028

Maksut Shadayev, Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, announced at the "Russia–Africa" forum that Russia plans to place about 300 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites—similar to the Starlink constellation—into orbit by 2028, as reported by RIA Novosti.

"You can see a spacecraft here. You are all familiar with Starlink and its low-Earth orbit constellation; this is our equivalent. More than 30 such satellites are already in orbit. By 2028, we will have around 300," Shadayev stated while accompanying Russian President Vladimir Putin on a tour of an exhibition showcasing advanced Russian solutions across key economic and social sectors.

The minister assured that Russia would provide affordable, high-speed satellite internet globally, including across African nations.

"A key feature is our readiness to comply with all national requirements regarding traffic monitoring and filtering. In this sense, the state will retain control over internet traffic—a capability we offer, but which Starlink does not," Shadayev added.