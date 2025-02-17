Watch onlineTV Programm
Russia-US talks kick off in Saudi Arabia

High-level Russian-American talks have kicked off in Riyadh, TASS reports.

The delegation members are seated at a rectangular table. The Russian side is sitting on the right, the American side on the left. The Russian side is represented at the table by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. Opposite them are three American negotiators: US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the American leader's special envoy for the Middle East Steven Witkoff.

The meeting began without preliminary remarks in the presence of the press.