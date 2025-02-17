Russia-US talks kick off in Saudi Arabia

The delegation members are seated at a rectangular table. The Russian side is sitting on the right, the American side on the left. The Russian side is represented at the table by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. Opposite them are three American negotiators: US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the American leader's special envoy for the Middle East Steven Witkoff.