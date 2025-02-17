3.54 RUB
3.26 USD
3.42 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthIncidentsRegionsCultureTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Russia-US talks kick off in Saudi Arabia
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee6c5151-9f68-4cf0-aa4e-75525e77aeea/conversions/0364da5a-2a9e-497c-8f01-95631b8590cb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee6c5151-9f68-4cf0-aa4e-75525e77aeea/conversions/0364da5a-2a9e-497c-8f01-95631b8590cb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee6c5151-9f68-4cf0-aa4e-75525e77aeea/conversions/0364da5a-2a9e-497c-8f01-95631b8590cb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee6c5151-9f68-4cf0-aa4e-75525e77aeea/conversions/0364da5a-2a9e-497c-8f01-95631b8590cb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byThe meeting began without preliminary remarks in the presence of the press
Russia-US talks kick off in Saudi Arabianews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee6c5151-9f68-4cf0-aa4e-75525e77aeea/conversions/0364da5a-2a9e-497c-8f01-95631b8590cb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee6c5151-9f68-4cf0-aa4e-75525e77aeea/conversions/0364da5a-2a9e-497c-8f01-95631b8590cb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee6c5151-9f68-4cf0-aa4e-75525e77aeea/conversions/0364da5a-2a9e-497c-8f01-95631b8590cb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee6c5151-9f68-4cf0-aa4e-75525e77aeea/conversions/0364da5a-2a9e-497c-8f01-95631b8590cb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
High-level Russian-American talks have kicked off in Riyadh, TASS reports.
The delegation members are seated at a rectangular table. The Russian side is sitting on the right, the American side on the left. The Russian side is represented at the table by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. Opposite them are three American negotiators: US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the American leader's special envoy for the Middle East Steven Witkoff.
The meeting began without preliminary remarks in the presence of the press.