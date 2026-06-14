3.82 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.21 BYN
Russian Defense Ministry: Kiev Pechersk Lavra damaged by Ukrainian Patriot missile
The Russian Ministry of Defense officially stated that the damage to the Kiev Pechersk Lavra was caused by a hit from an American Patriot air defense system launched by the Ukrainian side.
The Defense Ministry emphasized that the air defense system's malfunction could have been caused by Western countries transferring expired missiles to Kiev, and noted that it does not plan or carry out strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.
The response to the incident once again demonstrated the double standards of European diplomacy: its head, Kallas, placed responsibility for the incident on Moscow.
The Russian side has repeatedly emphasized that the West is turning a blind eye to the malfunctioning of Ukrainian air defense systems in residential areas and the deliberate attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian cultural heritage sites.