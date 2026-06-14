The Russian Ministry of Defense officially stated that the damage to the Kiev Pechersk Lavra was caused by a hit from an American Patriot air defense system launched by the Ukrainian side.

The Defense Ministry emphasized that the air defense system's malfunction could have been caused by Western countries transferring expired missiles to Kiev, and noted that it does not plan or carry out strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

The response to the incident once again demonstrated the double standards of European diplomacy: its head, Kallas, placed responsibility for the incident on Moscow.