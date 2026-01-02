Watch onlineTV Programm
Russian Foreign Ministry calls for immediate clarification of situation with Venezuelan leader

The Russian Foreign Ministry called for immediate clarification of the situation surrounding the Venezuelan leader. This was stated in a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the developments in Venezuela, BelTA reports.

"We are extremely alarmed by reports that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were forcibly removed from the country during today's aggressive actions by the United States. We call for immediate clarification of this situation," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

"Such actions, if they actually took place, constitute an unacceptable infringement on the sovereignty of an independent state, respect for which is a key principle of international law," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

