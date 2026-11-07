The deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine is categorically unacceptable and would, de facto, constitute a direct military intervention. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement to this effect, emphasizing that by stationing "multinational forces" in Ukraine, London and Paris are seeking to maintain a foothold for countering Moscow. Any foreign units would become legitimate targets for the Russian military.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that a batch of Norwegian F-16 fighter jets may never have reached Ukraine, despite the government’s promise to transfer them as early as July 2024. The current status, operational readiness, and whereabouts of the aircraft remain unknown, reports the Norwegian newspaper Steigan.