Washington has openly embarked on a course toward the militarization of space. As the Wall Street Journal reports, the White House is seeking to make the deployment of weapons in orbit a standard feature of its defense policy.

U.S. officials cynically describe this as a 'deterrence tool'. Moscow has reacted sharply to such statements.

The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the Pentagon's public admissions merely confirm long-standing U.S. plans to deploy strike systems beyond Earth.