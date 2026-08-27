A stern warning to London: any UK military installations in Ukraine or beyond could become targets for retaliatory strikes by Russia. The official statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was issued by Maria Zakharova.

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson:

"Those guilty of war crimes, including against the civilian population of our country, will be punished according to their actions. Inevitable punishment will also be meted out to their accomplices and instigators, and we call on all residents of the United Kingdom to consider the inevitable, catastrophic consequences of their own government's hostile actions. We urge the British leadership to once again thoroughly analyze the situation and immediately, in the most decisive and unequivocal manner, abandon its hostile, aggressive stance, which can only prolong the agony of the Kyiv neo-Nazi regime and create the risk of escalating the conflict to a fundamentally new level."

On August 26, Storm Shadow missiles struck a shopping mall in Donetsk, injuring eight civilians. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that London will not be able to avoid responsibility for supplying Kyiv with missiles and the technology to produce them.