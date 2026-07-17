Russian Security Services Thwart Planned Explosion at Sevastopol Memorial

In Sevastopol, authorities have thwarted the preparation of a terrorist attack at the Memorial Sign in honour of the 300th anniversary of the Russian Fleet. This was reported by the regional branch of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

According to the FSB, a 57-year-old man born in the Vinnytsia region of the Ukrainian SSR, who holds national-separatist views, became an active subscriber to various Ukrainian online resources after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. These resources collect information about Russian military facilities, servicemen, air raid alerts, and the arrival of Ukrainian drones and missiles.

“In the spring of 2025, the individual learned how to manufacture and use explosive devices. In the summer of the same year, he illegally produced a homemade explosive device, which he planned to use to carry out a terrorist attack — an explosion at the Memorial Sign in honour of the 300th anniversary of the Russian Fleet,” the statement reads. “The man stored the improvised explosive device at his place of residence until it was seized by FSB officers.”