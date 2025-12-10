3.75 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.38 BYN
Rutte called on Europeans to prepare for a large-scale war
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Rutte called on Europeans to prepare for a large-scale warnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5b535b8c-393e-4f5a-93f0-5c8868375335/conversions/79da746a-188c-4093-9b3f-c2c6bbdee4ce-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5b535b8c-393e-4f5a-93f0-5c8868375335/conversions/79da746a-188c-4093-9b3f-c2c6bbdee4ce-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5b535b8c-393e-4f5a-93f0-5c8868375335/conversions/79da746a-188c-4093-9b3f-c2c6bbdee4ce-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5b535b8c-393e-4f5a-93f0-5c8868375335/conversions/79da746a-188c-4093-9b3f-c2c6bbdee4ce-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
NATO Secretary General Rutte called on Europeans to prepare for a war that, he said, would be on a massive scale and would be similar to the difficult times of previous generations.
Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General:
"We need to prepare for the same kind of war that our grandfathers and great-grandfathers experienced. Imagine a conflict that touches every home."
Rutte made this statement in Germany at the Munich Security Conference. Along with intimidating Europeans, Rutte again called on NATO countries to spend more on defense and arms production, The Guardian reports.