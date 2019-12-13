3.42 RUB
UN Secretary General informed about Ukrainian provocation
"The provocation by Ukraine represents dangerous actions to expand the conflict zone with an attempt to involve Belarus in it." Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN Valentin Rybakov met with UN Secretary General António Guterres and informed the head of the world organization about the violation of Belarusian airspace by Ukraine on August 9, 2024 and the measures taken by the Belarusian side in this regard. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Foreign Ministry.
"During the meeting, the head of the Belarusian mission to the UN emphasized that the provocation by Ukraine represents dangerous actions to expand the conflict zone with an attempt to involve Belarus, which is always in favor of resolving the crisis and stopping the bloodshed," informed the Foreign Ministry.
