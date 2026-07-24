Ryzhenkov: Europe Is Becoming a Source of Conflicts and Confrontation

The European security model has failed, and Europe itself is becoming a source of conflicts and confrontation. The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation have no alternative but to create their own model of development and security in Eurasia. This was stated by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov during a meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.

Maxim Ryzhenkov:

“The European Union, which positions itself (or previously positioned itself) as a progressive part of civilization, in the current situation is beginning to act as a source of conflicts and confrontation. There is a reckless and aggressive militarization of European countries under the pretext of mythical threats from the East.”

In international affairs, according to him, pressure and crude force are increasingly dominant.

“International law often does not work. Under these conditions, modern and relatively young formats of interaction are increasingly becoming a positive alternative to ossified international institutions that are no longer capable of providing a progressive vision and acting in the spirit of the times,” he noted.

“When the EU prefers to slide into further self-isolation, we in the SCO have no other alternative but to create our own self-sufficient model of development and security in our part of Eurasia.”

Maxim Ryzhenkov noted that over 25 years of existence the SCO has progressed from a mechanism for strengthening trust in border areas to a pillar of multipolarity. The diplomat emphasized that Belarus is ready for the most active participation in joint work to increase the effectiveness of the organization.

Among the specific proposals voiced were the completion of the creation of the SCO Development Bank as an independent financial institution; the stimulation of settlements in national currencies; and the acceleration of the start of operation of the SCO Anti-Drug Center and the Universal Center for Countering Challenges and Threats to Security.