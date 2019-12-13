Rzeczpospolita: Poland intends to take more than 368 hectares of land from Czech Republic

Poland intends to demand the Czech Republic to return 368.44 hectares of land. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to Rzeczpospolita.



"368.44 hectares - that is how much Prague must return to Warsaw. It is about compensation for the partition of the Polish-Czechoslovak border in the 1950s, disadvantageous for Poland," stated the publication. Member of the European Parliament from the party "Civic Platform" Jan Olbricht criticized the initiative.



As the article explains, in 2005, the Czech government offered financial compensation to Poland, but Warsaw refused.



In 1958 there was a significant border adjustment between the two countries - the authorities of the Polish People's Republic gave 1,205.9 hectares of land to Czechoslovakia and the Czech authorities gave 837.46 hectares to Poland.



Earlier Warsaw demanded from Berlin more than one trillion dollars in reparations for damages caused during World War II. German Foreign Ministry spokesman, in turn, said that Germany considers this question closed, because in 1953 Poland refused to have further reparations and has repeatedly confirmed it. At the same time, Berlin continues to bear political and moral responsibility for World War II, he added.



