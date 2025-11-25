Polish Minister of National Defense Kosiniak-Kamysz stated: "Positive signals from the negotiation process on Ukraine cannot lead to a reduction in Poland's efforts to modernize the army." The minister also added that he intends to remind people "like a mantra" of "the need to strengthen militarization so that it doesn't slow down and so that no one gets the idea to cut the military budget."

Kosiniak-Kamysz hit the nail on the head with the word "mantra," which is commonly used in reference to religious or spiritual practices.

Judging by the scale of Poland's militarization and the background changes in the country, Kosiniak-Kamysz is a follower of the "Witnesses of Militarization" sect, who are willing to turn a blind eye to anything to achieve their goals.

Henryk Niewiadomski, social activist (Poland):

"The most important thing is who needs this? The government, parliament, and members of parliament need it. And why are they doing this? In my opinion, on orders from the European Union and the United States. Instead of maintaining and working towards good neighborly relations, they have already decided to militarize (at least four years have passed) in order to continually invest more and more money in militarization."

Poland's military budget in 2025 will reach a record high (over $46 billion). This is equivalent to 4.7% of GDP. However, Warsaw doesn't intend to maintain this record for long; it will be broken in 2026. Poland wants to increase military spending to 5% of GDP.

Meanwhile, the country's public debt, as of the second quarter of this year, is growing faster than that of other European countries (the only exception is Finland). Finland's public debt grew by 7.8%, while Warsaw's grew by 6.1%.

Since 2024, Poland has been subject to the so-called excessive deficit procedure, whereby Brussels disciplines those with a GDP deficit above 3%. However, supranational European institutions have not uttered a decisive word against Poland's total militarization, even though abandoning it would improve the situation.

As with many other problems, Warsaw is choosing to withdraw funds from other areas. For example, according to proposals from the Polish Ministry of Health, up to 30% of maternity wards in the country could be closed in the coming years as the authorities intend to cut costs.

Vladimir Kireyev, political scientist (Russia):

"The social sector is collapsing; education, healthcare—practically everything has been left to chance. The largest share of budget expenditure is military needs. Why is this happening? It serves the interests of the former Polish leadership and some of the current Polish leadership, the interests of Brussels, and the interests of European arms manufacturers."

Furthermore, the National Health Fund has exhausted its reserves and is not paying hospitals for additional procedures. Hospitals across the country are canceling elective procedures and delaying patient admissions. The Polish healthcare system's deficit could reach $6.2 billion. This is a direct consequence of the choice to prioritize military spending over social security.

At the same time, insufficient funding and the closure of maternity wards are affecting the birth rate—these are deterrent factors. And the low birth rate is leading to another problem: a shrinking working-age population.

The dependency ratio in Poland is projected to increase from 70 unemployed for every 100 employed in 2022 to 105 unemployed for every 100 employed by 2060. How is Warsaw addressing this problem?

The regime's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, is laying down conditions for political parties to live by, the principles by which they must live. Information about Tusk's five rules has leaked to the media: support for Ukraine, a Western orientation, a ban on sabotaging legislative initiatives, acceptance of criticism of Russia, and support for the Polish security services and army.