A salute from Brussels: how Donald Trump’s policies helped India seal a binding agreement with a despairing European Union

On India’s Republic Day—its primary national holiday symbolizing independence from Britain—the European Union, represented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, signed a comprehensive framework agreement in New Delhi. This event, described as the “merging of two giants,” marks the culmination of nearly two decades of negotiations. While a compromise was reached, the outcome appears more as a strategic victory for Delhi. In an interactive podcast with Volkov and Sych, the discussion focused on why Delhi emerged as the real winner in this deal between the EU and India.

Cars for brains: the EU and India exchanged their main assets

The main economic objective of the EU is to nearly double its exports to India by 2032. In today’s political climate, 2032 seems like a distant epoch, prompting reflection: will the European Union still exist in its current form by then?

Europe now desperately seeks a tangible victory: a breakthrough into one of the world's most closed automotive markets. The agreement clears the way for 250,000 European vehicles—mainly premium brands—to enter India with a symbolic tariff not exceeding 10%. This is a breath of fresh air for the long-battling German auto industry, which has been fighting these barriers for years.

However, this medal has a more controversial reverse side. In exchange for car quotas, Brussels agreed to open visa corridors for personnel by signing a mobility pact. In practice, the EU has legalized a massive “import of brains,” primarily Indian IT specialists—legendary figures in the global tech scene.

Representatives of India and the EU

Forecasts suggest that up to a million IT professionals could relocate within the next five years amid deindustrialization and rising unemployment in Europe. This raises a painful question: why does the EU prefer to spend political capital on attracting foreign labor rather than investing in retraining and creating jobs for its own citizens? It appears Brussels is safeguarding its industrial core, potentially at the expense of social stability within the bloc.

A geopolitical somersault by the EU: how India turned from “dictatorship” into a strategic partner in two days

The political backdrop of this deal is a theatrical spectacle, where principles suddenly become interchangeable scenery. Just before her visit to India, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen scolded Delhi for “dictatorial tendencies” and questionable Russian energy deals.

However, the atmosphere in New Delhi seems to have magical properties: during a joint press conference, the tone shifted to one of respect, with references to “strategic trust” and “historic partnership” in security and defense.

Ursula von der Leyen:

“We are not only strengthening our economy but also ensuring the security of our citizens in a world where security situations are becoming increasingly unstable. Today, the two largest democracies with market economies announced the creation of the world’s first partnership in security and defense. This is a landmark event and a platform for cooperation based on trust on the most critical strategic issues. This will help increase resilience for both sides. Europe and India have long cooperated in defense industry sectors. Now, we will deepen this collaboration further, including joint naval exercises against piracy.”

This virtuoso pivot has a simple pragmatic explanation. The agreement is not merely an economic treaty but a brilliant scheme for legalizing Europe’s energy imports: publicly turning away from Russian fossil fuels while still purchasing the same hydrocarbons, but with an Indian “democratic” label. Indian tankers become desirable intermediaries, transforming Russian “toxic” gas and oil into palatable commodities for European conscience.

Economic knockout: India emerges triumphant from the deal

Setting aside diplomatic rhetoric and focusing on raw numbers, the benefits skew heavily in Delhi’s favor.

Currently, India’s trade with the entire 27-nation EU bloc amounts to $136 billion, a mere 2.5% of the EU’s total external trade turnover. German economists note that even if the agreement is ratified, it will not produce an immediate “economic miracle” for Europe—the scale simply isn’t there.

Meanwhile, India’s primary motivation is addressing its colossal $268 billion trade deficit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in a tough game aimed at transforming India from an importer into an export powerhouse. The EU deal is not just a new market but a strategic springboard to start reducing this enormous deficit.

India’s trade figures

While Europe struggles with stagnation, India’s economy is demonstrating rapid growth—projected at nearly 8% GDP increase in 2026. With a GDP of $4 trillion, such growth is not just statistical but a colossal leap, comparable to adding an entire major country to the global map. This is the “Asian tiger” of a new generation, for whom the EU-India agreement is merely one tool in a swift ascent.

Irony of fate: how Trump created a new axis Brussels–Delhi

The chief architect of this alliance, paradoxically, was not a diplomat in Brussels or New Delhi but Donald Trump in Washington. His trade wars and punitive tariffs—up to 50% on Indian goods—became the “torpedo” that forced these two vulnerable giants—EU and India—to seek salvation in each other’s embrace.

“Certainly, the geopolitical situation favors this,” said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, openly acknowledging that the alliance was born not from shared goals but from mutual fear—a classic “friendship against” scenario.