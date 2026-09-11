Instead of warning the public about the environmental disaster following the 9/11 attacks, US authorities urged people to return to normal life, fully aware that they were sacrificing citizens' health for the sake of political and economic interests.

Steve Samarin, political scientist (USA):

"The destruction of two such colossal buildings in the heart of New York City inevitably created a massive environmental disaster. Even when a single small, old house is demolished, the air nearby becomes unbreathable—let alone when two giant skyscrapers collapse. Consequently, the authorities focused primarily on restoring financial stability, the markets, stock exchange operations, and New York’s role as a major financial hub. Meanwhile, the people were left without proper attention or care. The authorities failed to adequately address the environmental disaster that had occurred. It wasn't so much that they deliberately covered it up, but rather—I would say—that they acted with great irresponsibility. Financial and political interests—and the political pressure on city officials was immense—were prioritized over basic human values, life, and health."