Summit on Palestinian issue in Cairo brings together representatives of more than 30 countries

A summit on the Palestinian issue has kicked off in Cairo. Al-Arabiya reports that more than 30 states, as well as a number of international and regional organizations are taking part. The UN Secretary General, while addressing the summit, called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages. He emphasized that "every effort must be made to stop the bloodshed and reach a two-state solution."

The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that the death toll from Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip has surpassed 4,300. 1,750 of them are children. The number of Israelis injured because of Hamas attacks is more than 5 thousand.

All over the world, large-scale demonstrations have not stopped. Hundreds of people gathered for a rally in the center of Bangkok. Protesters demanded an end to the bombing of the Gaza Strip. Thousands of people took to the streets of the Australian cities of Brisbane, Hobart and Sydney.

Italians also decided to express their support for Palestine. About a thousand people came to the action in Rome. Law enforcers are on duty at the place.