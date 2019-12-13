3.42 RUB
IDF carries out most powerful bombing since the beginning of the conflict - Hamas fires missiles at Tel Aviv in response
Fighting in the Gaza Strip has spilled over into the southern part. The Israel's defense minister said the army is resuming fighting against Hamas in full force, with more than 400 targets hit in two days. Residents of the town of Khan Yunis, in the south of the enclave, said Saturday that IDF there carried out the heaviest bombardment since the conflict began. Earlier, the Israelis urged residents of the neighborhoods to evacuate closer to the border with Egypt. Gaza's health ministry says the renewed Israeli strikes have killed about 200 people. In response, Hamas fired missiles at Tel Aviv. They were stopped by the Iron Dome air defense system. But one of the interceptor missiles crashed in a suburb. A local resident was wounded.
Hostage exchange canceled
Representatives of the radical Palestinian movement said there would be no hostage exchange until the end of the Israeli aggression - they said all women and children had been released, the rest of the captives were soldiers or ex-military. And Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the ICC prosecutor to bring cases against Israeli war criminals.
