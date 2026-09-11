To what has an externally imposed course led the economy of Latvia? How long will inhabitants of this country pay for the unneighborly rhetoric of politicians? Expert opinions sounded at a round table in Novopolotsk. The rupture between the ambitions of the authorities and the real needs of the people is colossal. While Riga builds fences, inhabitants of Latvia call for people’s diplomacy. A request, as they say, from life.

The reverse effect of sanctions

Belarus and Latvia are neighboring states which a border of a length of more than 170 kilometers binds. Such closeness historically disposed to cooperation: movement of transit cargoes, joint cultural and ecological projects. There is infrastructure: railroad communication and automobile logistic corridors. But instead of creation and further dialogue Riga chooses another path: it destroys the economic landscape, calls to strengthen sanctions against Minsk.

But the result did not make itself wait long. Sanctions against Belarus turned for the Baltic state into a crisis of the transit branch. Losses in energy and industry because of a shortsighted geopolitical choice became a blow for simple workers and business.

The Belarusian economy in its turn steered onto new logistic routes. They reoriented onto Russian sea ports, and with industry a weighty stimulus appeared for the mastery of new markets. They became closer to Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Alexei Belyaev, political scientist, candidate of historical sciences:

“A confrontational path Latvia chose 6–7 years ago. Our relations were not very friendly, but were in the style of healthy pragmatism. At the base lay the economy. If one speaks of trade, they needed high-technology products of Belarusian enterprises, products with high added value, which were cheaper than European goods. Therefore it was more advantageous for Latvians to buy them. This healthy economic pragmatism was destroyed by unhealthy political ambitions.”

A barrier from Riga

In September 2023 Latvia lowers the barrier and sets a checkpoint in the place of the once lively crossing point Silene. The neighboring state covers itself with invented threats of national security, in fact “to the peak of the cap” fulfilling decisions of Brussels and Washington. Significantly the load on the sole corridor Patarnieki grows. But here too control services do not distinguish themselves by rhythmic work, creating artificial queues. At that time as politicians invent new prohibitions for bus communication and introduce an interrogation of those crossing the border through questionnaires.

Denis Glebko, official representative of the Polotsk border detachment:

“The Latvian side artificially did not give a possibility for its citizens to leave for the Republic of Belarus. They frightened them with scare stories, checked the quantity of fuel, said that those would not be able to return. However the Belarusian side never said that we close the border. Citizens of European states are interested in a visit to the Republic of Belarus. This is both a visit to relatives and close ones, and the use of medical services.”

The Latvian borderland suffered. For example, Latgale historically lived at the expense of trade and logistics. The Latvian barrier turned the eastern region of the country into a depressive zone with the highest level of unemployment. Instead of well-arranged infrastructure Riga began to erect antitank ditches and “dragon’s teeth.”

“Latvia creates at the border points of countermobility. It warehouses various appliances,” Alexei Belyaev noted.

An answer to the Belarusian visa-free regime

When Belarus demonstrates a peace-loving policy, Latvia more and more inflates a negative tendency. An answer to the Belarusian visa-free regime became a tightening of screws for its own citizens. Although there was another variant — to come and look at the real situation.

The possibility of visa-free entry from the moment of its action more than 1.427 million Europeans used. Over 450,000 are holders of Latvian passports. A little more and the figure will be comparable with the quantity of inhabitants of Riga.

People’s diplomacy

Where a shortsighted course will lead such a small country as Latvia is not difficult to guess. There are facts and statistics: the able-bodied population leaves in search of work. For when political ambitions try to bypass the laws of the economy, ordinary people pay the bills.

Yuri Romanovsky, rector of Polotsk State University named after Euphrosyne of Polotsk:

“Neighbors one does not choose; they are given us from God. We want or we do not want, but we all the same will live nearby. In Latvia there are plenty of political forces that are interested precisely in dialogue. Come, take part. We are ready to become a platform of discussion of any complex questions. We are for dialogue.”

Requests already are accepted, so that quite soon in Novopolotsk at a round table still more participants will gather. While Latvian politicians go an indicated-from-above course, holders of Latvian passports hold to people’s diplomacy. For discussion many questions have accumulated, the solution of which requires from Riga if not common sense, then at least a pragmatic approach.