Sandu Tells Moldovan Farmers: Ukraine Comes First

Maia Sandu has told Moldovan farmers protesting the transit of Ukrainian grain that their country must fulfill its obligations to Ukraine even at the expense of its own producers.

According to the president, if Ukraine suffered an economic collapse the security risks to Moldova itself would become incomparably higher than the financial losses currently faced by local farmers.

A few days earlier Chișinău granted a 50 percent discount on rail transportation of Ukrainian grain to Romania — again to the detriment of domestic producers. The “Force of Farmers” association threatened protests after the government decided to abolish licensing requirements for imports of grain and oilseeds from Ukraine.