Saudi Arabia Announces Formation of Maritime Coalition to Protect Red Sea

Saudi Arabia has announced the creation of a multinational maritime alliance to protect the Red Sea. According to local media reports, the new coalition has already received the support of 14 countries, including Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Sudan, and Djibouti.

The main goal of the alliance is to ensure freedom of navigation, protect key energy routes, and strengthen security in the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The decision comes amid a sharp escalation in the region: the Houthis have imposed a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia and continue to attack merchant vessels associated with it. The Middle East is developing a new security contour.