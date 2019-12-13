PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Security Service of Ukraine involved in attacks on Crimean bridge

Ukraine has recognized its involvement in the attacks on the Crimean bridge. The Secretary of the National Security Council of the country said that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was involved in both the first and the second attack. Danilov also admitted Kiev's use of unmanned boats. According to him, the Ukrainian side cannot use Western weapons to strike Russia, but these restrictions do not apply to Ukrainian shells. We would like to point out that earlier the head of the SBU recognized the responsibility of the security service for the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge in 2022.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All