Ukraine has recognized its involvement in the attacks on the Crimean bridge. The Secretary of the National Security Council of the country said that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was involved in both the first and the second attack. Danilov also admitted Kiev's use of unmanned boats. According to him, the Ukrainian side cannot use Western weapons to strike Russia, but these restrictions do not apply to Ukrainian shells. We would like to point out that earlier the head of the SBU recognized the responsibility of the security service for the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge in 2022.