A major scandal has erupted in Lithuania. A local publisher has published Hitler's life work - "Mein Kampf."

Critics believe this is grounds for accusing the Baltic republic of Nazi sympathies. This is why the local Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to take up the matter. It will determine whether this story is a provocation designed to bolster Kremlin propaganda.

It seems no one cares that any accusations against the Lithuanian authorities are entirely justified. "Mein Kampf" is a detailed and thorough exposition of Nazi ideology.