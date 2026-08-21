A huge scandal has erupted in Lithuania: the Russian national anthem was suddenly played before one of the athletes' performances at a tournament. This has left the patriotic Lithuanian public perplexed.

Lithuanian police are already investigating the incident, and the perpetrator faces criminal charges and even possible prison time.

Organizers claim they played an audio track from a flash drive provided by the athlete. He swears he has never listened to or recorded anything seditious.

The incident was a bombshell: in such cases, authorities begin to suspect pro-Russian propaganda in the country.